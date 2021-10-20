Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $31.33 million and approximately $286,420.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,174.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.63 or 0.06134768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.99 or 0.00311277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.10 or 0.00974852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.43 or 0.00398081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00262981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00257193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,295,397 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

