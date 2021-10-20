Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.77 million, a P/E ratio of -844.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Veru by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

