Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $930.62

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 930.62 ($12.16) and traded as low as GBX 437.60 ($5.72). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 475.60 ($6.21), with a volume of 1,350,318 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSVS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 527.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 930.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

