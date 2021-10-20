Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.99 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.99 million and $44,535.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.08 or 0.00310752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

