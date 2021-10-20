Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 253.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Viasat makes up approximately 3.0% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Viasat worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. 354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,683. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

