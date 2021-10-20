VIBE Market Cap Reaches $3.23 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $15,905.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00190351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00092595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

