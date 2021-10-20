VICI Properties (VICI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.820-$1.870 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VICI opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

