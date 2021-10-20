Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 281.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 27.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.