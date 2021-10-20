VIDY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $882,668.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $882,668.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00188832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00093507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

