VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0011

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $992,367.52 and approximately $1,096.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,438,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.