Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €98.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €98.50 ($115.88) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.31 ($122.72).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA DG opened at €90.69 ($106.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.20. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.