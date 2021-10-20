Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

VNOM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,254,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

