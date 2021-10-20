Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Vipshop worth $99,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

