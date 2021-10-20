Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

