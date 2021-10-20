Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $600,283.44 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $600,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $683,588.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.