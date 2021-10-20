Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,878 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Virgin Galactic worth $73,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

