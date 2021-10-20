Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 14,700 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 536,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.