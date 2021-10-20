Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,400 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane Co. has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.