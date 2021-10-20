Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 31,800 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Conduent worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Conduent by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter worth $79,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

