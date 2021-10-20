Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Saia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $260.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $266.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.36.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

