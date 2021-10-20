Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 68,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,372,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $113.88.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

