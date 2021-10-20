Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.09 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Chemours by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Chemours by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in The Chemours by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

