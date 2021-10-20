Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

