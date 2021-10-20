Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.