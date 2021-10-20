Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

