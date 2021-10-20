Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Gogo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 2,730,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $24,553,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $4,918,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

