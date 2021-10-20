Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 12,700 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.13% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

