Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 12,700 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.13% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INN stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.41.
Several analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.
In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
