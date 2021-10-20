Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 13,500 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 365,722 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NUAN opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -425.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

