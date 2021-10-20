Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 32,900 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $87,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE SKT opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

