Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 700 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $268.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

