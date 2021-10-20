Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $9.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTS stock opened at $325.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $155.73 and a twelve month high of $333.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

