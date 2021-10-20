Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. 125 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 18.60% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

