Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,200 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.74% of Vistas Media Acquisition worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistas Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMAC opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.