Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Increased by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 7.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. 15,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

