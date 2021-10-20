Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after buying an additional 450,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,629.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 423,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 407,996 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.