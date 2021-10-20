Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,023,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 599,734 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

