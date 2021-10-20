Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 3.5%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 13,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,384,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Vroom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 96.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.