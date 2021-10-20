VSE (VSEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.79 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VSE stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of VSE worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

