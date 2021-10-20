W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 443.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRA stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

