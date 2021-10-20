Wall Street Games (WSG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.25 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00067158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00101287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,555.11 or 0.99837446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.69 or 0.06115331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.