Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $77.20 million and $5.94 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.22 or 0.06079370 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00082361 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,707,758 coins and its circulating supply is 77,986,726 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

