Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $25.00. 3,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 796,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

