Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion.

WCN stock opened at C$161.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$161.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$153.13. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$122.13 and a 52 week high of C$168.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.98 billion and a PE ratio of 54.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total transaction of C$2,099,956.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at C$488,149.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

