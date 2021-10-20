Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Waste Connections has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WCN opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

