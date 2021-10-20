Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) released its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%.

Shares of WSBF opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $509.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.