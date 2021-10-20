Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Watts Water Technologies worth $67,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTS opened at $181.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.99 and a 1 year high of $183.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

