WAX Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $521.91 million and approximately $66.58 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000546 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00035952 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,801,087,463 coins and its circulating supply is 1,779,394,826 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

