WebDollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $244,708.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. WebDollar has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $244,708.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00122661 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,651,563,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,703,614,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar

