WeBlock (WON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,004.00

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, WeBlock has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. WeBlock has a market cap of $41,266.34 and approximately $5,004.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00191709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00092677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

WeBlock Profile

WeBlock (CRYPTO:WON) is a coin. WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 coins. WeBlock’s official website is www.weblock.vip . WeBlock’s official Twitter account is @WeBlockEnglish . The official message board for WeBlock is medium.com/@WeBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBounty is an intelligent traffic growth solution for community and social media. Through the seamless cooperation of behavioural incentive mechanism and smart robot, it helps anyone to establish an influential community from diversified areas. “

