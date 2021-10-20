Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/18/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $106.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Ceridian HCM is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/5/2021 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

9/22/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

NYSE CDAY opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.02 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,365,000 after purchasing an additional 406,243 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

